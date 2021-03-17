Pop Singer Shakira Posts About Listening to Metallica

Pop star Shakira has shared a post about listening to Metallica. She posted the photo on her Twitter and Instagram.

"On Tuesdays we listen to Metallica and paint our nails fluorescent blue," the singer wrote. Her fiery red hair is covering most of the shirt, but you can still make out the Metallica logo underneath.

See the image below, and check out a video of her singing "Nothing Else Matters" underneath.

When Shakira first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the early 2000s, she said in interviews that she viewed herself more as a rock artist than a pop star.

"I know I'm considered by many people to be a pop artist — and probably in America that's the conception that most people have of me — but in Latin America I think I'm more known as a rock artist than pop," the Colombian singer told the Chicago Tribune in 2003.

"I like to always reinvent myself and reinvent my own songs. So the versions of some songs are more experimental," she continued. "And in general, I think the rock side of my music comes out more naturally. For some reason, onstage my songs sound much more rock 'n' roll-oriented."

Later in the discussion, she named Led Zeppelin her heroes, because "they achieved what is a musician's dream, which is to create immortal riffs."

The star also "played" an electric guitar during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020. Whether or not it was real... it's still refreshing to see a guitar during the Halftime Show, because that just doesn't happen often anymore.

Shakira - "Nothing Else Matters" Medley