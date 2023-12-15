The Plastic Surgery Procedure That Made Sharon Osbourne Say ‘No More’

Sharon Osbourne has no plans to schedule any more plastic surgery following a facelift that left her unhappy with the results.

Sharon Osbourne's Issue With Her Eyes Following Facelift

People is reporting the 71-year-old made the decision after an October 2021 procedure that "left her with one eye lower than the other."

"That was the worst thing that I ever did," Osbourne told British newspaper, The Times. "I looked like Cyclops."

The operation lasted five and a half hours and "hurt like hell," according to Osbourne. Once finished, the bandages were unwrapped from her head so she could see the results.

"You've got to be f-----g joking," Osbourne told The Times about her first reaction after seeing her newly surgically-enhanced face.

'It Frightens Me'

By People's count, this was the third such facelift endured by Osbourne after previously going under the knife in 1987 and 2002. The publication also added breast implants, a tummy tuck, arm and leg lifts, Botox and fillers to her extensive list of procedures.

Osbourne says this one, however, will be her last.

"That one put me off and it frightens me," she told The Times. "I really f-----g pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more."

Osbourne's attention has now shifted toward losing weight with the use of type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic. A New York Times report described the drug as having the ability to imitate a hormone that helps by "limiting appetite by signaling to our bodies that we feel full and prompting our stomachs to empty more slowly."

Osbourne credits Ozempic for for helping her drop 42 pounds and maintaining a weight between 98 and 100 pounds. During the interview with The Times, Osbourne said her weight loss has concerned both Ozzy and son Jack Osbourne.

"Ozzy's concerned because he says I look like Nancy Reagan."

