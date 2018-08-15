Former Sick Puppies frontman Shim Moore premiered the new track "Hallelujah" here at Loudwire earlier this year and now you can hear his album-opening song "A Brand New War" — check it out in the player above.

"'A Brand New War' will be opening the album and opening the live shows," Shim tells us of the high energy track. "It's a call to arms and a declaration of the war to come. The war is against anyone who tells you that you can’t live the life you want and be the person you truly are. You can use this album as your soundtrack while you fight for the life you want. The struggle is real. The fight is now, and the music is yours."

Shim has also revealed the details for his new self-titled album, SHIM, which will be released on Sept. 14. Pre-orders for the physical CD can be found at this location, and digital pre-orders will start Aug. 31. "A Brand New War" and "Hallelujah" will be made available as instant grat tracks for those pre-ordering the 11-song set from Apple and Amazon. Check out the track listing and artwork below.

As for what's to come, a U.S. tour is currently in the works. The singer and his new live band appeared earlier this year at the Rock on the Range festival. You can stay up to date with all Shim's activity via his website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Shim, SHIM Artwork + Track Listing

1. A Brand New War

2. Secrets

3. Our Time

4. Kaleidoscopes

5. Crucified

6. Hallelujah

7. Fearless

8. All of Me

9. Sting Like a Bitch

10. Broken Men

11. Don’t Wake Me Up