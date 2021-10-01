See Childhood Footage of Nikki Sixx in Video for New Sixx: A.M. Song ‘The First 21′

The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx is the title of Motley Crue legend Nikki Sixx's upcoming memoir and now his band Sixx: A.M. have debuted a music video for the song inspired by the book, which features never before seen footage from the rocker's childhood.

The memoir looks back on Sixx's pre-fame days as Frank Ferrana and offers a fresh perspective on how he came to love and appreciate music with ambitions of one day forming his own band and becoming a rock superstar.

On "The First 21," Sixx: A.M. serve up a reflective song with a swaying tempo and theatrical atmosphere that feels a bit like a rock opera in the way everything builds up to climactic moments which match the theme of innocence and limitless dreams. The video, meanwhile, features various video clips off a child-age Sixx, interspersed with photos of the young adult and man he'd later become.

Watch the music video and read the lyrics for "The First 21" further down the page.

This track appears on the band's Hits collection (out Oct. 22) that also features five unheard songs and mixes in addition to standouts from the Sixx: A.M. catalog, which is intended to serve as a musical companion to Sixx's new memoir (out Oct. 19).

Pre-orders for the book can be placed here and to pre-order Hits, head to this location.

Sixx: A.M., "The First 21" Lyrics

When we were young Well, the first 21

It's a criminal ride

Whatever you've done

You can get out alive The first 21

Is it Heaven or Hell?

But who really cares

We were under a spell The first 21

And those hot summer nights

We were high as the stars

Under big city lights (When we were young)

But when we were young

We learned how to tell our own lies

Telling ourselves it was paradise

And sometimes we even believed it

When we were young

Was like nothing that we'd ever seen

Pushing ourselves to have bigger dreams

And sometimes we even believed it

When we were young The first 21

Was a coming of age

We would take on the world

Like we're turning a page The first 21

It's not what you think

Sometimes you fly

But sometimes you sink (When we were young)

But when we were young

We learned how to tell our own lies

Telling ourselves it was paradise

And sometimes we even believed it

When we were young

Was like nothing that we'd ever seen

Pushing ourselves to have bigger dreams

And sometimes we even believed it

When we were young But when we were young

We learned how to tell our own lies

Telling ourselves it was paradise

And sometimes we even believed it

When we were young

Was like nothing that we'd ever seen

Pushing ourselves to have bigger dreams

And sometimes we even believed it

When we were young

When we were young

When we were young

When we were young

When we were young

We were just 21 When we were young

Sixx: A.M., "The First 21"

Sixx: A.M., Hits Album Art + Track Listing

Better Noise Music

01. "Life is Beautiful"

02. "This is Gonna Hurt"

03. "Lies of the Beautiful People"

04. "Pray for Me"

05. "Rise"

06. "Stars"

07. "Maybe It’s Time"

08. "Skin"

09. "Belly of the Beast"

10. "Are You With Me Now"

11. "Girl with Golden Eyes"

12. "Accidents Can Happen"

13. "Gotta Get it Right"

14. "We Will Not Go Quietly"

Bonus Tracks

01. "The First 21"

02. "Talk to Me"

03. "Penetrate"

04. "Waiting All My Life"

05. "Skin" (Rock Mix)

06. "Life is Beautiful" (piano and vocal)