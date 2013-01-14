Slacker Slayer – Worst Rock Tattoos

Give yourself a few seconds to take this one in. Slayer fans are infamous for their almost religious dedication to the band, most notably for carving the band's name into their skin with knives.

That, however, could not possibly be as painful as living with this mess on your back for the rest of your life. The 'S' is backwards for some reason, something Slayer have never done with their logo. The band has also never attempted to make their logo look like bad graffiti in a New York City subway station.