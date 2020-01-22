Slash has revealed that Guns N' Roses' plans for their new material are still up in the air. While the guitarist confirmed there is indeed music in the works, he indicated that an ever-changing music industry has given the band pause when considering how and when to issue those recordings.

The acknowledgement came when Slash sat down for interviews at the 2020 NAMM convention in Southern California last week. He attended the annual National Association of Music Merchants event to discuss instruments such as his signature Gibson 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck. But when asked by Guitar.com if a new Guns N' Roses release was on the horizon, the shredder kept his cards close to the vest while giving an insight into the group's currently hazy game plan.

"There's been no definitive answer on anything and I'll just keep to that," Slash responded. "Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it's because of the nature of the industry right now. It's just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there's material and there's recording and there's shit going on, but we're not really sure what we're doing with it right now."

Replying to the interviewer's further talk of a changing music landscape, the guitarist added, "Yeah! And there's a handful of people who said, 'Yeah, make a record and go old school.' And there's a handful of people that are like, 'We don't even know what buying a record is anymore!'"

Not long ago, fellow GNR guitarist Richard Fortus vocalized his hope for the act to "have music out this coming year." In early 2019, Slash talked about how Guns N' Roses were woodshedding fresh tunes.

New album or not, Guns N' Roses appear to show no sign of stopping. And, thankfully for the band, its live performances still do quite hefty business out on the touring circuit. In fact, Guns N' Roses will continue to tour the world through 2020. See all of their upcoming dates here.