Slash + More Honor Leslie West on Tribute Album, Hear Zakk Wylde Cover ‘Blood of the Sun’

Slash, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Marty Friedman and several other guitar heroes will be featured on the upcoming album Legacy: A Tribute to Leslie West, in honor of the late Mountain guitarist. The first single — Wylde's cover of Mountain's "Blood of the Sun" — is out now.

The album, which will be available through Mascot Label Group, was initially set to feature West playing some of his favorite songs from his career with a variety of guests, as well as some new tracks. However, the rocker died in December of 2020, just weeks before they were about to begin the recording process, but a group of musicians who were fans of him still banded together to help create the album anyway.

Slash's contribution to the record is a cover of Mountain's "Mississippi Queen," along with Dirty Honey vocalist Marc LaBelle. Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda, Rudy Sarzo and Mike Portnoy tackled West's "Theme for an Imaginary Western." See the album art and full track listing below.

Legacy: A Tribute to Leslie West will be available March 25, 2022. It comes in various editions, including CD and vinyl, and can be pre-ordered here now.

Wylde share a montage of clips of West upon his death on Instagram, writing, "God bless pontiff Leslie West" as the caption. Listen to his rendition of "Blood of the Sun" underneath the album details.

Legacy: A Tribute to Leslie West Album Art + Track Listing

Mascot Label Group

01. Blood of the Sun (feat. Zakk Wylde)

02. Nantucket Sleighride (To Owen Coffin) (feat. Joe Lynn Turner & Marty Friedman)

03. Theme for an Imaginary Western (feat. Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda, Rudy Sarzo, Mike Portnoy)

04. For Yasgur's Farm (feat. Joe Lynn Turner & Martin Barre)

05. Why Dontcha (feat. Steve Morse & Ronnie Romero)

06. Sittin' on a Rainbow (feat. Elliot Easton & Ronnie Romero)

07. Never in My Life (feat. Dee Snider & George Lynch)

08. The Doctor (feat. Robby Krieger & Ronnie Romero)

09. Silver Paper (feat. Charlie Starr)

10. Money (Whatcha Gonna Do)/By The River medley (feat. Bachman & Bachman)

11. Long Red (feat. Yngwie Malmsteen & Teddy Rondinelli)

12. Mississippi Queen (feat. Slash & Marc LaBelle)

Zakk Wylde - 'Blood of the Sun' (Tribute to Leslie West)