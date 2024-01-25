Slash Performs ‘Use Your Illusion’ Deep Cut for the First Time

Fans got an unexpected surprise when Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators kicked off their 2024 tour.

During the performance, which took place Jan. 23 in Mexico City, the group delivered a rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ song “Don’t Damn Me,” marking the first time it had ever been played live.

The track originally appeared on GNR’s 1991 album Use Your Illusion I. Its lyrics – such as "Don't damn me when I speak a piece of mind / 'Cause silence isn't golden when I'm holding it inside" – were widely assumed to be in response to negative press coverage Rose received in the late ‘80s.

Still, according to Slash, the reason GNR never played it live had nothing to do with the song’s subject matter. Instead, it was a purely utilitarian decision.

"There’s just too many words," the guitarist remarked during a 2014 interview when asked if he would play the song with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators. "You know, it’s a cool song and everything. I think even [with] Axl [Rose], we never did it because it was just too many words without a breath, and it just makes it really impossible to do it live."

Watch footage of Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators performing “Don’t Damn Me” below.

Where Will Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Be Touring?

Slash and his fellow rockers have an extensive tour schedule in 2024. The group will continue performing throughout Central and South America through the middle of February. From there, they head to Australia and Japan for a run of dates, before wrapping things up with an extended trek across Europe.

Meanwhile, Slash's other band is remaining busy, even if they're not on tour. Guns N' Roses recently unveiled an AI generated music video for their song "The General."

Slash, "Don't Damn Me" (Live)