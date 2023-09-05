Several musicians and others from within the rock and metal community have begun paying their respects to the late Steve Harwell, the lead singer of the pop-rockers Smash Mouth, who died on Monday (Sept. 4) at the age of 56.

Harwell, who rose to prominence with Smash Mouth in the late '90s thanks to the group's hits such as "All Star" and "Walkin' on the Sun," died from liver failure at his home in Boise, Idaho, as confirmed by the band's manager, Robert Hayes, according to The New York Times. It was reported Sept. 3 that Harwell had entered hospice. Now, the rock world is looking back on the Smash Mouth singer's contributions with words and condolences.

Among the tributes, Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton said on X (formerly Twitter), "RIP Steve Harwell. That 'Walkin on the Sun' song is fucking great… you know damn well it is… and that dude lived through some really, really difficult stuff."

Former Third Eye Blind guitarist Kevin Cadogan, who shared some unreleased collaborative material he had recorded with Harwell, offered, "I'm sad to hear of Steve Harwell's passing. His voice and performances were iconic. We made a few demos many years ago. Found this one on YouTube which never found a path to official release."

Find more tributes to Harwell, including those from other bands and personalties who had some ties to the Smash Mouth singer, directly below.

