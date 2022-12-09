As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!

It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch with a soundtrack classic. It was a year when Coheed and Cambria took the bombast of KISS and gave it an acoustic makeover and it was a year in which Mark Tremonti made all our jaws drop affecting his classic crooner persona for a full album of Frank Sinatra covers.

There were also some interesting onstage covers with tourmates Barenaked Ladies, Toad the Wet Sprocket and Gin Blossoms forming their own supergroup to take on the Traveling Wilburys, Tenacious D, Dave Grohl, Beck and John C. Reilly indulging their AM Gold jones with a Seals & Crofts cover and Red Hot Chili Peppers invoking fellow '90s favorites Nirvana at Flea's benefit show.

That's just the tip of the iceberg with plenty more unique and interesting cover songs that kept 2022 rocking. So visit the full list of the 35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022 below. And best sure to check out Loudwire's 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 and 50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022 as well.

35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022 Fiercely faithful or creatively original, these covers caught our ears.