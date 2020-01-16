Snoop Dogg Will Open for Guns N’ Roses at Super Bowl Music Fest

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest taking place in Miami, Florida at the very end of this month just took an unexpected turn as iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has been tabbed as the opening act for Guns N' Roses.

The event launched last year (headlined by Aerosmith) and once again aims to serve as a night of music celebration prior to the NFL Super Bowl and it's vaunted Halftime Show. Rock fans have bemoaned the state of the Halftime Show in recent years, which has been increasingly shy in booking rock acts. With Shakira and Jennifer Lopez poised to take the Halftime Show stage in front of a worldwide audience, it's Guns N' Roses who will represent rock in some capacity surrounding professional football's biggest night.

The addition of Snoop D-o-double-g on the Jan. 31 show adds to the mass appeal of the three-day Super Bowl Music Fest. DJ Khaled and Friends, Meek Mill, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion will be featured the night before (Jan. 30) and past Super Bowl halftime performers Maroon 5 will play with special guest Dan + Shay the following night (Feb. 1).

Speaking about the diversity of the three-day lineup, the fest's co-executive producer, Amit Dhawan, said, "The Super Bowl is America's biggest cultural moment, so it attracts people from a variety of different worlds — it also is a mix of local, national, and international guests. We plan Super Bowl Music Fest to appeal to the broad demographic of Super Bowl weekend and book different genres nightly — this year, we have hip-hop for EA Sports Bowl on Thursday, classic rock on Friday, and global pop on Saturday."

Guns N' Roses welcomed the rapper to the bill in a post on social media and Snoop shared the news as well, urging his fans to "light one up" and get their tickets.

The Super Bowl itself will be played on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The teams competing for the championship trophy will be determined after this Sunday's conference championship games (Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs / Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers) have finished.

The festival is one of numerous dates making up Guns N' Roses current 2020 schedule. See those dates here.