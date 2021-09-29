Sodom Unveil ‘M-16′ 20th Anniversary Box Set Reissue

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of their conceptual M-16 album, German thrash gods Sodom have just announced a special reissue available in three formats, including a 4LP box set.

The record, which came two years after the return-to-form Code Red, carries a strong anti-war sentiment with a special focus on the Vietnam War across standout songs such as "Among the Weirdcong," "Napalm in the Morning" and the title track.

“The recording is definitely one of Sodom’s classics, not least because of its consistent thematic concept. It was also our last collaboration with producer Harris Johns, finalizing an important era for the band. I'm very happy that M-16 will now be re-released as a 20th anniversary edition with new versions and lots of attention to detail," commented band leader and bassist/vocalist Tom Angelripper.

The reissue, which is available as a 4LP box set, 2LP and CD mediabook, features a full remastering of the original album and each format comes with its own special set of extra. The box includes two live bonus tracks, two bootleg LPs containing previously unreleased live recordings from Germany, Thailand and Japan, a USB stick in the shape of a rifle cartridge (all album songs included), a Sodom military ID badge, cover art poster and a 44-page booklet.

The CD mediabook and 2LP will include two previously unreleased live tracks from 2001 as well as never-before-seen photos.

Pre-order your format of choice, available through BMG, here. View the various track listings below and hear a live version of "Remember the Fallen" from Wacken Open Air in 2001 further down the page.

Sodom, M-16 20th Anniversary Reissue Multi-Format Tracklisting + Box Set Contents

CD

"Among The Weirdcong"

"I Am The War"

"Napalm In The Morning"

"Minejumper"

"Genocide"

"Little Boy"

"M-16"

"Lead Injection"

"Cannon Fodder"

"Marines"

"Surfin' Bird"

"Remember The Fallen" (Live Wacken 2001, previously unreleased)

"Blasphemer" (Live Wacken 2001, previously unreleased)

LP

LP1, Side A:

"Among The Weirdcong"

"I Am the War"

"Napalm In The Morning"

LP1, Side B:

"Minejumper"

"Genocide"

"Little Boy"

LP2, Side A:

"M-16"

"Lead Injection"

"Cannon Fodder"

LP2, Side B:

"Marines"

"Surfin' Bird"

"Remember the Fallen" (Live Wacken 2001, previously unreleased)

"Blasphemer" (Live Wacken 2001, previously unreleased)

Box Set

LP1, Side A:

"Among The Weirdcong"

"I Am The War"

"Napalm In The Morning"

LP1, Side B:

"Minejumper"

"Genocide"

"Little Boy"

LP2, Side A:

"M-16"

"Lead Injection"

"Cannon Fodder"

LP2, Side B:

"Marines"

"Surfin' Bird"

"Remember The Fallen" (Live Wacken 2001, previously unreleased)

"Blaspheme"r (Live Wacken 2001, previously unreleased)

Bootleg LP1, Side A: Live Wacken 2001 (previously unreleased):

"Agent Orange"

"Code Red"

"Der Wachturm"

"M-16"

Bootleg LP1, Side B: Live Tokyo 2002 (previously unreleased):

"Among The Weirdcong"

"The Vice Of Killing"

"Eat Me"

Bootleg LP2, Side A: Live Bang Your Head 2003 (previously unreleased):

"The Saw Is the Law"

"Outbreak Of Evil"

"Bombenhagel"

Bootleg LP2, Side B: Live Bangkok 2002:

"I Am The War"

"Masquerade In Blood"

"Sodomized"

Sodom, "Remember the Fallen" (Live at Wacken, 2001)