Social media can be fun, but sometimes all it takes is one bad experience to ruin everything. In a series of tweets, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner reveals he's contemplating a new approach to his riff challenge after dealing with social media trolls and someone who even attempted to copyright one of his riffs.

Faulkner first posed a question to his followers if they would be interested in him doing his own monthly session where they all got together and made a new riff. This comes after the guitarist had been participating in online riff challenges.

The Priest riff slinger explained, "I love creating content and interacting with you all, but i’m over the negativity and trolling on Instagram and Facebook etc and looking into other platforms. There would be a fee depending on tier level but it would create more of a community for maniacs who want to be there."

He then added, "It’s not about getting me down, it’s about ruining the experience for the rest of you maniacs that actually like to hang out, dig priest and learn stuff. Also looking into tiers where the proceeds can contribute to Glenn [Tipton]’s Parkinson’s foundation."

Elaborating a bit on what was leading him to reconsider, Faulkner then explained, "I’ve dealt with trolls in bars all my life, as I said it’s not that they are getting to me, it’s that they take away the experience from you maniacs. Someone actually tried to copyright a riff i did as part of the riff challenge. It’s things like that that ruin it for everyone."

Pantera's Rex Brown and Nita Strauss both offered some input to Faulkner as a show of support. Meanwhile, other fans voiced their displeasure over the person attempting to copyright Faulkner's riff.