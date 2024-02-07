Las Vegas Sphere Climber in Custody Following Dangerous Stunt

A climber who scaled the multibillion-dollar Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas earlier today has been taken into police custody.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on social media that officers were responding to "reports of an individual scaling a building near the 200 block of Sands Avenue," just after 10AM.

Videos quickly flooded social media showing a person climbing the Sphere. The circular entertainment venue constructed at the Venetian Resort for $2.3 billion opened late last year.

Local TV station KTNV reported traffic was immediately shutdown in the area near the Sphere due to the incident. Las Vegas is set to host the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The structure stands 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide. The exterior of the Sphere is dotted with 580,000 square feet of LED lights that create textures and images that look like they bring the venue to life.

Photos shared by Fox 5 in Las Vegas show the climber using the LED lights as a ladder to get to the top of the Sphere.

The station says it has confirmed the climber is Maison DesChamps, who uses the handle "Prolife Spiderman" on social media. His Instagram bio reads "I climb skyscrapers to raise money for women in crisis pregnancies."

DesChamps's Instagram currently features a video of him "atop the Sphere" explaining why he made the climb

According to KTNV, this is not the first time DesChamps has scaled a Vegas structure. The station says he was arrested after climbed the outside of the Aria resort and casino in 2021.

Rock band U2 is currently in the middle of a residency at the Sphere. They are still set to perform at the venue later tonight.

