Steve Perry Suing Two Journey Members Over Song Trademarks

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has taken issue with one of the band's current business practices and has filed a petition to cancel the trademark registrations filed by two of the band's other members back in 2020.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Perry filed the petition against longtime Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, claiming that the pair had filed to register 20 Journey tracks through Freedom JN LLC for usage in marketing hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other paraphernalia, a move he did not agree to. The singer claims that the 2020 filing violated an earlier agreement that stipulated that agreements must be made with "prior, written unanimous consent of all partners in each instance."

The petition lists the following tracks where the trademark registration will now be re-evaluated: "Good Morning Girl," "Only the Young," "Trial By Fire," "Any Way You Want It," "Stay Awhile," "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'," "Wheel in the Sky," "Raised on Radio," "When You Love a Woman," "Open Arms," "Still They Ride," "Who's Crying Now," "Hopelessly in Love," "Send Her My Love," "After the Fall," "Girl Can't Help It," "Ask the Lonely," "I'll Be Alright Without You," "Stone in Love" and "Separate Ways." Perry's petition was filed in Woodland Hills, California on Sept. 11, 2022.

Journey went on hiatus after the band's 1987 Raised on Radio tour, but the singer returned in 1995 for their reunion tour and the 1996 album Trail By Fire. In 1998, Perry would once again bow out as the band's lead singer, but the band continued with Steve Augeri fronting the group until 2006, Jeff Scott Soto taking over vocals between 2006-2007 and Arnel Pineda joining the band in 2007. Perry was with the band at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2017.

Tensions arose again within the band in 2021 when longtime bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith were booted from the group when they attempted to gain control of the band's business decisions. Schon and Cain were able to use their 1998 written agreement with Perry to maintain their rights to the group's name and trademark and a financial settlement was met with Valory and Smith as the group continued on without them.

In July of this year, Schon stated in an interview that he was starting to rekindle his friendship with Perry, though noting that they were not trying to get together musically again. Schon also noted that much of their discussions centered around Journey's trademark. In a separate July interview, Schon stated that he would not rule out a Steve Perry return as the discussion turned to celebrating the band's 50th anniversary.