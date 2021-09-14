Steve Vai Reveals Massive 54-Date 2022 U.S. Tour
Guitar great Steve Vai will be hitting the road in early 2022 and he's getting the most out of the run with a whopping 54 dates booked to kick off the year.
The "Inviolate World Tour" will kick off Jan. 27 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas with Vai covering the U.S. before circling back home to an April 2 finale at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.
The tour comes as Vai has been using the pandemic downtime to work on a new studio album. At present, the record release has not been announced, but those details will be coming soon. The run will also feature Vai playing alongside his ensemble members of Dave Weiner (guitar / keys), Philip Bynoe (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums).
Speaking about the lengthy run, Vai shares, “A performer thrives on performing. It’s been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are chomping at the bit to get out there and play for people. A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life, live music.”
In addition to a new album, Vai has been using the downtime to take care of several other things as well. He underwent shoulder and hand surgery last year, but showed he was still quite capable of playing delivering a one-handed performance of a new song called "Knappsack" that made the rounds online. He also launched a Patreon page where he's been providing viewers with a one-hour Q&A session and shared his "Alien Guitar Secrets Live" series breaking down songs from his catalog and showing viewers playing techniques. He's also taken part in the frank "Under It All: Hard Questions" series, addressing a variety of topics posed by viewers. For a $5 monthly commitment, you can catch the bonus content at his Patreon account.
As for the upcoming tour, the general on-sale date will be this Friday (Sept. 17), but there's also a VIP pre-sale starting tomorrow (Sept. 15). For ticketing info visit Vai's website, while there are also VIP bundle options at this location. Check out all of the tour dates for the U.S. run listed below.
Steve Vai "Inviolate World Tour" 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Jan. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Jan. 28 - El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia
Jan. 29 - Riverside, Calif. @ Fox Performing Arts Center
Jan. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Celebrity Theatre
Feb. 01 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Rockwell at The Complex
Feb. 02 - Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater
Feb. 04 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre
Feb. 05 - Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 06 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Feb. 08 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Feb. 09 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre
Feb. 11 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Lyric Theatre
Feb. 12 - Macon, Ga. @ Hargray Capitol Theatre
Feb. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
Feb. 15 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Feb. 16 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live
Feb. 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Parker
Feb. 18 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Feb. 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Feb. 21 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall
Feb. 22 - Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere
Feb. 23 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
Feb. 24 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Theatre
Feb. 25 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Feb. 26 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
Feb. 27 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand
March 01 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall
March 02 - Boston, Mass. @ The Wilbur
March 03 - Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg
March 04 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center
March 05 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Sunoco Theatre
March 06 - Greensburg, Pa. @ Palace Theatre
March 08 - Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall
March 09 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
March 10 - Morgantown, W.V. @ Metropolitan Theatre
March 11 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall
March 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Theater
March 13 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
March 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Copernicus Center
March 16 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst Theater
March 17 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Fitzgerald Theater
March 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Uptown Theater
March 19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
March 20 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place
March 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District
March 23 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Theatre
March 25 - Billings, Mont. @ Alberta Bair Theater
March 26 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM
March 27 - Missoula, Mont. @ The Wilma
March 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre
March 29 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
March 31 - Turlock, Calif. @ Turlock Community Theatre
April 01 - Napa, Calif. @ Uptown Theatre Napa
April 02 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel