‘It Was Like Heaven in a Cup’ – Steve Vai Names His Five Favorite Albums

What are Steve Vai's five favorite albums?

The guitar great was recently a guest on AXS' Vinyl Obsession podcast where he was tasked with visiting a Los Angeles record store and picking out his five favorite vinyl albums. While in the midst of the discussion, Vai heaped praise on each of the record with one of the albums even causing the guitarist to refer to it as "heaven in a cup."

What Album Did Steve Vai Think Was "Heaven in a Cup"?

It's interesting to consider, but one of Steve Vai's favorite albums growing up was by an artist that he'd later come to play with. That would be the legendary Frank Zappa.

In picking his favorite vinyl records, he came across The Mothers of Invention's Freak Out album.

Speaking about Zappa, Vai proclaimed, "Frank was an explosion of freedom. He was the boss of him. He made no excuses and didn't expect anybody to do it for him. And he was constantly creating and most of the time laughing while he was doing it."

The guitarist commented on the fact that Zappa actually debuted by releasing a double album, something that was unheard of at the time. "It looks like on the surface it took courage, but for Frank there was no courage necessary. It didn't matter. I'm doing this and that's it. It's beyond courage," he exclaimed.

So what did Vai think about the Zappa-led Mothers of Invention's Freak Out? The guitarist revealed it was the first album he ever purchased.

"I bought it because of the album cover. I'd heard the name and I'd heard the rumor and I was like, 'What is this about?' So I had to buy it and it was a lot of money for me. It was a risk. But I bought it and I put it on and I just couldn't believe it. It was like heaven in a cup. I just heard something that didn't sound like anything else and that was enough."

Vai also goes into greater detail about later joining Zappa's band and how Zappa was able to utilize his talents. You can check out the full Vinyl Obsession podcast below and hear Vai's thoughts on his other four picks. Plus, all five of his choices can be viewed in the gallery below.

Steve Vai Picks His Favorite Albums in AXS' Vinyl Obsession Podcast

