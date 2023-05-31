Steve Vai Books 26-Date Summer 2023 North American Tour
Have guitar, will travel! Steve Vai is set to scorch North American stages this summer as part of his 2023 Inviolate World Tour. The guitar great just revealed 26 new North American stops that will keep him stateside through the summer.
This comes on the heels of previously announced shows in South America and Mexico that will fill the month of June, kicking off June 3 in Sao Paolo, Brazil. As for the North American run, you can look for Vai launching the run July 16 in Tucson, Arizona, with shows booked through an Aug. 19 finale in Monterey, California. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed down toward the bottom of this post.
The tour comes in support of Vai's Inviolate album, while the guitarist also released the collaborative Vai/Gash album as well earlier this year. You can get tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundle packages through Vai's website.
READ MORE: Steve Vai Reunited With Stolen 'Swiss Cheese' Guitar After 36 Years
Back in February, Vai was asked about what's on his horizon. At the time, he told Full Metal Jackie, "A lot of tour prepping right now to continue the Inviolate tour because I had a solo record that came out a year ago. I've been touring my butt off on that. We did a wonderful run of Europe, a really great run in America and in March I go back out to Europe and Eastern Europe for a couple of months. Then I come back and I'm doing another American leg for about two-and-a half months. Then in August it's South America and Mexico and right after that, it's Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Asia... all those wonderful places. I think we're going to end it with Africa and India and by that time it'll be next Christmas." So stay tuned as more touring is yet to come.
Steve Vai 2023 Inviolate World Tour Dates
June 03 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Best of Blues and Rock Festival
June 06 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Luna Park
June 08 - Montevideo, Uruguay @ Sala del Museo
June 11 - Lima, Peru @ Centro de Convenciones Barranco
June 13 - Quito, Ecuador @ Teatro Nacional Casa de la Cultura
June 15 - Santiago, Chile @ Theater Coliseo
June 18 - San Jose, Costa Rica @ Pepper’s
June 20 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Diana Theater
June 21 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Metropolitan Theater
June 23 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Pabellon M
July 16 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
July 18 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theatre
July 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel
July 20 - Midland, Texas @ La Hacienda
July 21 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Little Rock Hall
July 23 - New Orleans, La. @ Joy Theater
July 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Theater
July 26 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall
July 27 - Peoria, Ill. @ Civic Center Theater
July 28 - Clarksburg, W.V @ The Robinson Grand
July 29 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Whitaker Center
July 30 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ FM Kirby Center
Aug. 01 - Bar Harbor, Maine @ The 1932 Criterion Theatre
Aug. 02 - Halifax, Nova Scotia @ TBD
Aug. 03 - Saint John, New Brunswick @ TBD
Aug. 05 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre
Aug. 06 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre
Aug. 08 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
Aug. 10 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Aug. 11 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Event Centre
Aug. 12 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall
Aug. 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theatre
Aug. 15 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
Aug. 16 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Aug. 17 - Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom
Aug. 19 - Monterey, Calif. @ Golden State Theater