Steve Vai Books 26-Date Summer 2023 North American Tour

Have guitar, will travel! Steve Vai is set to scorch North American stages this summer as part of his 2023 Inviolate World Tour. The guitar great just revealed 26 new North American stops that will keep him stateside through the summer.

This comes on the heels of previously announced shows in South America and Mexico that will fill the month of June, kicking off June 3 in Sao Paolo, Brazil. As for the North American run, you can look for Vai launching the run July 16 in Tucson, Arizona, with shows booked through an Aug. 19 finale in Monterey, California. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed down toward the bottom of this post.

The tour comes in support of Vai's Inviolate album, while the guitarist also released the collaborative Vai/Gash album as well earlier this year. You can get tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundle packages through Vai's website.

Back in February, Vai was asked about what's on his horizon. At the time, he told Full Metal Jackie, "A lot of tour prepping right now to continue the Inviolate tour because I had a solo record that came out a year ago. I've been touring my butt off on that. We did a wonderful run of Europe, a really great run in America and in March I go back out to Europe and Eastern Europe for a couple of months. Then I come back and I'm doing another American leg for about two-and-a half months. Then in August it's South America and Mexico and right after that, it's Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Asia... all those wonderful places. I think we're going to end it with Africa and India and by that time it'll be next Christmas." So stay tuned as more touring is yet to come.

Steve Vai 2023 Inviolate World Tour Dates

June 03 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Best of Blues and Rock Festival

June 06 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Luna Park

June 08 - Montevideo, Uruguay @ Sala del Museo

June 11 - Lima, Peru @ Centro de Convenciones Barranco

June 13 - Quito, Ecuador @ Teatro Nacional Casa de la Cultura

June 15 - Santiago, Chile @ Theater Coliseo

June 18 - San Jose, Costa Rica @ Pepper’s

June 20 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Diana Theater

June 21 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Metropolitan Theater

June 23 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Pabellon M

July 16 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

July 18 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theatre

July 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel

July 20 - Midland, Texas @ La Hacienda

July 21 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Little Rock Hall

July 23 - New Orleans, La. @ Joy Theater

July 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Theater

July 26 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall

July 27 - Peoria, Ill. @ Civic Center Theater

July 28 - Clarksburg, W.V @ The Robinson Grand

July 29 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Whitaker Center

July 30 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ FM Kirby Center

Aug. 01 - Bar Harbor, Maine @ The 1932 Criterion Theatre

Aug. 02 - Halifax, Nova Scotia @ TBD

Aug. 03 - Saint John, New Brunswick @ TBD

Aug. 05 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

Aug. 06 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre

Aug. 08 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Aug. 10 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Aug. 11 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Event Centre

Aug. 12 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

Aug. 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theatre

Aug. 15 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Aug. 16 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Aug. 17 - Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom

Aug. 19 - Monterey, Calif. @ Golden State Theater

