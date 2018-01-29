Stone Sour have been pretty unstoppable over the past year, but they will be minus one of their members for some of their upcoming dates. The band has issued a statement revealing that guitarist Josh Rand has entered a treatment center and will miss the band's upcoming Canada / U.S. tour.

According to the statement, "Unfortunately, Josh Rand has checked into a treatment center and will not be joining Stone Sour for the Canada/U.S. tour. Though he will be back as soon as possible, we ask you all to keep him in your thoughts. Until then, the rest of Stone Sour will see you all on tour in Jan/Feb. Thank you."

Stone Sour have had a pretty big year both on tour and with their current album Hydrograd. They've released three singles -- "Fabuless," "Song #3" and "Rose Red Violent Blue" -- that have kept them present on the airwaves, while a 2017 pairing with Korn was one of the year's top rock tours.

Stone Sour start 2018 playing co-headlining shows with Halestorm, as The Dead Deads have signed on as support for the run. The trek started over the weekend and continues tonight (Jan. 29) in Dawson Creek, British Columbia. Red Sun Rising will join the run for a series of shows in mid-February, taking over Halestorm's spot on the bill. See all of the dates here.