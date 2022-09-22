Slay This Holiday Season With a ‘Stranger Things’ Hellfire Club Christmas Sweater

You may have joined the Hellfire Club, but as the holiday season nears, it's time for new merch. Show that you can hang in Hawkins by donning the new officially licensed Stranger Things: Hellfire Club Christmas Sweater.

All the cool kids (and by that we primarily mean Eddie Munson) will be wearing them. The look closely mirrors that of the Hellfire Club shirts that Munson wore in the most recent season of Stranger Things as the Metallica riffer and D&D player eventually took on the evil Vecna.

The Hellfire Club sweaters come in sizes XS (32 X 34" chest) to XXXL (46 X 48" chest) and the sweaters are unisex, so you should be able find one that fits you perfectly. This knitted jumper is currently available via Merchoid.com and is going for $54.99.

Get a look at the front and back of the sweater below and be sure to pick yours up at this location.

The Hellfire Club merch continues to be a fan favorite, with Metallica even collaborating on merch with Stranger Things earlier this year.

Follow Loudwire's 'Stranger Things': Rock & Metal Songs From Every Episode playlist here.

Stranger Things: Hellfire Club Christmas Sweater

stranger things hellfire club sweater front Merchoid.com loading...

Stranger things hellfire club sweater Merchoid.com loading...