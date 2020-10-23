Stryper guitarist Oz Fox was hospitalized Thursday night (Oct. 22) after suffering a massive seizure. The musician and his wife Annie Lobert later posted a photo with Oz giving a "thumbs up," but stating, "After having a major seizure tonight, I'm doing better. I appreciate your prayers."

In 2018, Fox suffered a seizure onstage with his other band Sin City Sinners and doctors discovered "an area of concern" in his brain. He was later diagnosed with two tumors and by August of 2019 it was reported by Fox that his brain tumors had grown in size.

Lobért shared a similar picture on her Twitter, writing in an accompanying message: "Tonight my heart almost stopped. The love of my life @SirOzFox had a massive seizure. It was one of THE most terrifying moments of my life with him. But all of you prayed! We will pull through no matter what hell is coming against us. You better believe it....we have JESUS!"

The musician is expected to undergo brain surgery next month to treat the tumors.