STUDY: What Your Rock + Metal Playlist Says About Your In Flight Travel Habits

Did you realize that your hard rock or metal playlists may actually indicate some of the decisions you make while flying?

A new study surveying 1,000 American fliers done by Jettly has revealed some interesting findings when it comes to how your music tastes impact how you fly.

What Airline Do Rock Fans + Metalheads Prefer?

Though both lean heavier in musical style, surprisingly rock lovers and metalheads tend to have a different preference in airlines. According to the Jettly survey, 23 percent of rock listeners selected Delta as their preferred airline, while 22 percent of metalheads chose American Airlines as their top choice.

The survey also revealed that one out of 20 metalheads preferred flying Spirit Airlines.

What Your Listening Choice Says About Your Budgetary Flight Choice

The survey also reveals that metal fans out of any other genre were the most likely to choose a budget airline. Sixteen percent of metal fans were on board for a more cost efficient choice, so there's a reason one of 20 metal fans liked flying Spirit Airlines.

That said, the survey revealed that 70 percent of metalheads still preferred a major airline's economy section. That number went down to 12 percent for premium economy / business class and two percent that wanted a first class / private jet flying experience.

On the rock side, 75 percent of rock lovers preferred the major airline economy section, with only 13 percent wanting a budget airline economy section. There were 10 percent interested in the premium economy / business class, while two percent opted for first class / private jet.

As for choosing a seat, metal fans were the most adamant about having a window seat. The survey revealed that 72 percent preferred the view and solitude. Metal fans also didn't seem to mind the discomfort of the middle seat, with four percent actually selecting the middle as their best seat to have on a flight.

jettly 2024 study on alrline travel and listening habits Jettly Study loading...

Who Are the Most Listened to Rock + Metal Acts on Flights?

When it comes to listening to music on flights, the Jettly study revealed that Taylor Swift was the top artist, followed by Drake, Beyonce, Coldplay and The Beatles. That ranking lies consistent with the finding that 45 percent of those surveyed preferred pop playlists.

Rock was the second most preferred genre, with 32 percent saying they wanted to rock out. Who were the top rock artists? That would be The Beatles, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons and U2.

Only eight percent of respondents say they preferred to listen to metal on flights. But despite the low number, Metallica, Pantera, System of a Down and Tool were the four metal acts most included with playlists for those spending their flying time with metal.

Metalheads also lead the pack for choosing their own curated playlists over airline-provided entertainment. Of the metal-loving respondents, 74.1 percent download their own playlists for flights. The study also revealed that 15.7 percent switch between their own playlists and in-flight options. There are 5.4 percent that use in-flight streaming services and 4.8 percent that don't use any music or audio apps on flights.

jettly study on airline travel and listening habits Jettly Study loading...

The full Jettly Studio about the flying habits of music lovers is currently available online.