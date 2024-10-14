VOTE: Better Genre – Nu-Metal Vs. Heavy Metal?

Which do you prefer - nu-metal or heavy metal? It's as simple as that this week in Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

While the question might seem simple, the history there isn't. Nu-Metal came along in the mid-to-late '90s and thrived into the early 2000s becoming. the predominant form of heavy music on the radio. Bands such as Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Korn, Linkin Park, System of a Down and more rose to fame over the course of nu-metal's reign and they remain as popular as ever in modern day.

It's a much more storied an evolutionary history for Heavy Metal. Black Sabbath and Deep Purple were among the early pioneers. Judas Priest and Iron Maiden grabbed the torch and ran with it for a period and then various subgenres such as thrash metal came to forefront in the '80s with Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth as the "Big 4." Since then a variety of subgenres have sprung up adding to the collective history of metal.

So are you more traditional in your metal sounds or do you like the hip-hop and rap-rock touches nu-metal brought to the game. As usual, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle during Monday might's broadcast at 8PM. He'll then make individual arguments for both genres on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8PM, while you continue to vote throughout the week. The genre with the higher rating will then be featured in a rock block on Friday's Loudwire Nights airing at 8PM.

