Suffocation Book 2022 North American Tour With Atheist, Soreption + Contrarian
Prepare yourselves for all-out brutality when the 'Forces of Hostility' tour comes to your town, featuring headliners Suffocation alongside Atheist, Soreption and Contrarian.
The bill is a healthy mix of death metal's earliest and most innovative acts alongside a pair of relative newcomers, who have taken cues from Suffocation and Atheist's technical prowess and knack for progressive songwriting. It all starts on May 26 in Brooklyn, New York and continues through June 25 with a final show in Clifton, New Jersey.
See the full list of tour dates at the bottom of the page and take note that Contrarian's last show on the run will be June 20. Suffocation and Atheist will also take an early detour and perform at Maryland Death Fest after the first 'Forces of Hostility' gig while Soreption and Contrarian link back up with them the following day.
"We are beyond stoked to return to the road with the 'Forces of Hostility' North American Tour 2022! We’ll be joined by our good friends and brothers in metal Atheist as well as the technical metal powerhouse Soreption and death metallers Contrarian! This will be our first tour back in almost three years due to COVID so we are eagerly awaiting the stage and all our fans to blow off some well-awaited steam," exclaimed Suffocation guitarist Terrance Hobbs.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 14 at 12PM ET at this location.
Suffocation, Atheist, Soreption + Contrarian — 2022 North American Tour Dates
May 26 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Monarch
May 27 - Baltimore, Md. @ Maryland Deathfest *
May 28 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall
May 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s
May 30 - Madison, Wis. @ The Crucible
May 31 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater
Jun. 01 - Denver, Colo. @ Roxy Theater
Jun. 03 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge
Jun. 04 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Jun. 05 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
Jun. 06 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glasshouse
Jun. 07 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
Jun. 08 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
Jun. 09 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Jun. 10 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live
Jun. 11 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Jun. 12 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Jun. 13 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall
Jun. 14 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Brass Mug
Jun. 15 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall
Jun. 17 - Jonesboro, Ga. @ Furnace 41
Jun. 18 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
Jun. 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Concert Hall
Jun. 19 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary
Jun. 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Lounge
Jun. 21 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Mavericks ^
Jun. 22 - Montreal, Quebec @ L’Astral ^
Jun. 23 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell ^
Jun. 24 - Boston, Mass. @ Middle East Downstairs ^
Jun. 25 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz ^
* Suffocation and Atheist only
^ No Contrarian