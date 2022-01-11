Prepare yourselves for all-out brutality when the 'Forces of Hostility' tour comes to your town, featuring headliners Suffocation alongside Atheist, Soreption and Contrarian.

The bill is a healthy mix of death metal's earliest and most innovative acts alongside a pair of relative newcomers, who have taken cues from Suffocation and Atheist's technical prowess and knack for progressive songwriting. It all starts on May 26 in Brooklyn, New York and continues through June 25 with a final show in Clifton, New Jersey.

See the full list of tour dates at the bottom of the page and take note that Contrarian's last show on the run will be June 20. Suffocation and Atheist will also take an early detour and perform at Maryland Death Fest after the first 'Forces of Hostility' gig while Soreption and Contrarian link back up with them the following day.

"We are beyond stoked to return to the road with the 'Forces of Hostility' North American Tour 2022! We’ll be joined by our good friends and brothers in metal Atheist as well as the technical metal powerhouse Soreption and death metallers Contrarian! This will be our first tour back in almost three years due to COVID so we are eagerly awaiting the stage and all our fans to blow off some well-awaited steam," exclaimed Suffocation guitarist Terrance Hobbs.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 14 at 12PM ET at this location.

Suffocation, Atheist, Soreption + Contrarian — 2022 North American Tour Dates

May 26 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Monarch

May 27 - Baltimore, Md. @ Maryland Deathfest *

May 28 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

May 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s

May 30 - Madison, Wis. @ The Crucible

May 31 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

Jun. 01 - Denver, Colo. @ Roxy Theater

Jun. 03 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge

Jun. 04 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Jun. 05 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Jun. 06 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glasshouse

Jun. 07 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Jun. 08 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Jun. 09 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Jun. 10 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live

Jun. 11 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Jun. 12 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Jun. 13 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall

Jun. 14 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Brass Mug

Jun. 15 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall

Jun. 17 - Jonesboro, Ga. @ Furnace 41

Jun. 18 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

Jun. 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Concert Hall

Jun. 19 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

Jun. 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Lounge

Jun. 21 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Mavericks ^

Jun. 22 - Montreal, Quebec @ L’Astral ^

Jun. 23 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell ^

Jun. 24 - Boston, Mass. @ Middle East Downstairs ^

Jun. 25 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz ^

* Suffocation and Atheist only

^ No Contrarian