Suicide Silence Eye Early 2022 for New Music

Though Suicide Silence released their Become the Hunter album just last year, we might be hearing new music from them in the near future. During a chat with KCAL 96.7's Radioactive Mike Z. (as heard below), guitarist Chris Garza revealed that the band has been in the studio, specifically to work on two new songs. A new album will likely follow.

For their latest music, Suicide Silence fulfilled a longtime desire to work at Dave Grohl's 606 Studios and the timing finally worked out for them. “We’re doing two singles just about now, but it’s going to be a record eventually. [We’re working with] Taylor Young. He’s a producer out of the Valley. He’s done NAILS and Twitching Tongues, very heavy stuff. He’s from Connecticut but moved down here when he was 16 and joined a band called Crematorium back in the day when we were playing together at a showcase,” said Garza about the group's current plans.

While the guitarist says he's curious as anyone as to how it will sound, the one thing that he could share about the music is the band's approach. "We’re all very focused. We’ve not been in the same room like this for the past 15 years. It’s taken us a long time for us to get to where we are now. We’re a band. We write music in the same room and we don’t have a laptop in front of us," said the guitarist. "Throughout pandemics and tragedies, money disappearing, girlfriends, wives, we still go here and get in a same room and do music together as a band. I can say straight up, we’re the only band in our genre that does that, and that’s not a good thing either," he added with a laugh, before concluding, "We’re all in a good headspace and I’m curious what the outcome is and I’m really stoked to hear it and I’m stoked for our fans to hear it. It’s Suicide Silence being Suicide Silence more than ever.”

As for a timeline on their new music, the guitarist offered, “I’d say like January we’ll probably drop something. We’re doing two songs but they’ll probably be on the record, but I’d say we’ll probably drop a song or two in January and we already have a timeline for when we’re doing the rest of the record, which will be early next year. It’s all flowing. We’re just pumped, stoked and we’re all thankful to be here.”

Garza also reflected on his time with the group and their mostly static lineup. “I’m so lucky that Suicide Silence has been a band for 20 years and I can’t plan this stuff. As much as I can say, ‘Yeah, I’ve been here from Day 1,’ I’m also lucky in that the members are still here and no one quit through all this chaos,” says the guitarist. “I’m fortunate to be here and I’m fortunate that we’re still doing it at a very high level.”

Keep an ear out for new Suicide Silence music, expected in early 2022, and check out more of Chris Garza's chat with Radioactive Mike Z. below.

Suicide Silence's Chris Garza Chats With KCAL 96.7's Radioactive Mike Z