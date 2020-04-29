Susan McKagan: New Guns N’ Roses Music Is ‘Pretty Epic’

With the music industry in such a strange predicament during the coronavirus pandemic right now, it's refreshing to hear news about new albums to look forward to. Duff McKagan's wife Susan recently shed some light on new Guns N' Roses music, claiming the parts she's heard are "epic."

We've received confirmation from the Guns N' Roses camp several times over the last year or so that the band were working on new music, most notably from Slash. However, there was no definitive timeline. Susan McKagan was featured as a guest on a recent episode of the Appetite for Distortion podcast, and she spoke briefly on the new material toward the end of the interview.

"I will say, GN'R have been working fastidiously on some killer new stuff," she shared. "I can't say much, but I've heard bits and bobs and it's pretty, pretty epic."

Listen to the full episode below.

Slash's latest report on new GN'R music was earlier this year when he admitted the band aren't sure how they are going to go about releasing new songs in the ever-changing modern music industry. Until then, their 2020 North American summer tour is still on as of now.

Hear Susan McKagan on the Appetite for Distortion Podcast