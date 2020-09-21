The Sword Guitarist: Kirk Hammett Had the ‘Best Weed I Ever Smoked’

If you're looking to try a new strain of marijuana, call up Kirk Hammett. According to the Sword guitarist Kyle Shutt, the Metallica icon had the best weed he's ever smoked.

"He had this shit called 'Romulan' one time, which was, probably, the best weed I ever smoked," Shutt told Metal Injection on a recent episode of their Livecast show.

Though Hammett may have had the best weed, it was the guys in the Sword who had the most potent-smelling strain. The Sword supported Metallica on parts of their World Magnetic tour between 2008 and 2010, and their dressing rooms were typically spaced far apart so that they could partake in whatever extracurricular activities they wanted without bothering the members of the other band.

"But if it ever was a venue where our dressing rooms were wall-to-wall attached to each other, they would just ask that we didn't smoke in our dressing room, so that no smoke would get in their room and bother them," Shutt explained. "And, we were totally respectful of that. No bones about it."

But a specific type of weed called "God's Gift" almost got them in trouble.

"We weren't even smoking it. We were just hanging out backstage, breaking it up, to take all the stems out," the guitarist reflected. "They came and knocked on our door like 'Hey guys, you know you can't smoke in here, what are you doing?' And we're like, 'We're not even smoking it, we're just breaking it up.' And they looked at the weed and they were like, 'Wow, anyway, would you mind taking that outside?'"

Listen to the full podcast episode below.