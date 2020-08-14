Symphony X Reschedule 25th Anniversary Tour With Primal Fear + Firewind
Symphony X's 25th anniversary North American tour with power metal powerhouses Primal Fear and Firewind was one of countless victims of the coronavirus pandemic, that shuttered the live events industry. Now, the rescheduled tour has been announced for 2021.
The New Jersey prog/power metal icons will traverse the United States and Canada starting on May 12 of next year, with 29 stops in total to be made. Symphony X's last record, Underworld, was released in 2015 and while fans may be eager for some new music, a career retrospective tour is just as enticing.
View the complete list of dates further down the page and for tickets, head here.
Primal Fear and Firewind both have new records out in 2020, however. For Primal Fear, Metal Commando marks the 13th album from the German group, who kicked their career off with their self-titled 1997 release as singer Ralf Scheepers secured a new band upon exiting Gamma Ray.
For former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G., Firewind's this year's eponymous record is the band's ninth, which comes two years after the axeman's fourth solo album, Fearless.
Symphony X, Primal Fear + Firewind 2021 Tour Dates
May 12 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
May 13 — Bergen, N.J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
May 14 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
May 15 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall
May 16 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance
May 18 — Montreal, Quebec @ The Fairmount
May 19 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Impérial Bell
May 21 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 22 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora
May 23 — Westland, Mich. @ The Token Lounge
May 25 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
May 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze
May 28 — Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room
May 29 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Gateway
May 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
June 01 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Venue
June 03 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
June 04 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
June 05 — West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go-Go
June 06 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Grove of Anaheim
June 07 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Club Red
June 09 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
June 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Herman’s Hideaway
June 12 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees
June 13 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
June 14 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
June 16 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ The Kelsey Theater
June 17 — Ybor City, Fla. @ The Ritz
June 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage
