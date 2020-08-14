Symphony X's 25th anniversary North American tour with power metal powerhouses Primal Fear and Firewind was one of countless victims of the coronavirus pandemic, that shuttered the live events industry. Now, the rescheduled tour has been announced for 2021.

The New Jersey prog/power metal icons will traverse the United States and Canada starting on May 12 of next year, with 29 stops in total to be made. Symphony X's last record, Underworld, was released in 2015 and while fans may be eager for some new music, a career retrospective tour is just as enticing.

View the complete list of dates further down the page and for tickets, head here.

Primal Fear and Firewind both have new records out in 2020, however. For Primal Fear, Metal Commando marks the 13th album from the German group, who kicked their career off with their self-titled 1997 release as singer Ralf Scheepers secured a new band upon exiting Gamma Ray.

For former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G., Firewind's this year's eponymous record is the band's ninth, which comes two years after the axeman's fourth solo album, Fearless.

Symphony X, Primal Fear + Firewind 2021 Tour Dates

May 12 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

May 13 — Bergen, N.J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

May 14 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

May 15 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall

May 16 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

May 18 — Montreal, Quebec @ The Fairmount

May 19 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Impérial Bell

May 21 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 22 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

May 23 — Westland, Mich. @ The Token Lounge

May 25 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

May 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze

May 28 — Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room

May 29 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Gateway

May 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

June 01 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Venue

June 03 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

June 04 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

June 05 — West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go-Go

June 06 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Grove of Anaheim

June 07 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Club Red

June 09 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

June 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Herman’s Hideaway

June 12 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees

June 13 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

June 14 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

June 16 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ The Kelsey Theater

June 17 — Ybor City, Fla. @ The Ritz

June 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage