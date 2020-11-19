The two new songs from System of a Down, the rockers' first fresh material in 15 years, have reached the top of Billboard's hard rock chart.

That's quite a feat for both "Protect the Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz," which debuted at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the Hot Hard Rock Songs ranking for the week ending Nov. 21.

According to Billboard, "Land" hit the top slot with a total of 2.7 million streams in the United States and 5,000 downloads sold in the seven-day period that ended on Nov. 12, per tallies from Nielsen Music/MRC Data. "Humanoidz" was right behind it, with 1.8 million streams and 5,000 downloads sold.

With those impressive numbers, the tracks also hit No. 1 and No 2, in the same order, on Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales chart.

All the grander is that "Protect the Land" is the first No. 1 on either chart for System of a Down. Although, as the music industry magazine and tab keeper noted, "both lists started after the band's most hit-packed era (Hard Rock Digital Song Sales in 2007 and Hot Hard Rock Songs earlier this year)."

That said, don't hold your breath for more new stuff from System of a Down. Guitarist Daron Malakian recently told Guitar World he's "not expecting to do any more with SOAD right away or immediately after this."

After not releasing anything since the singles culled from 2005's Hypnotize, the double A-side single of "Protect the Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz" emerged earlier this month. The tunes' sole purpose was to help raise both awareness and funding for Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The topic undoubtedly hits home for the four members of System of a Down — Malakian plus singer Serj Tankan, bassist Shavo Odadjian and drummer John Dolmayan — all of whom share Armenian-American heritage.

And while further new songs might not be a priority for the act's members going forward, listeners' response to the two new System of a Down tunes clearly touched the band.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your incredible support of our campaign for the people of Artsakh, and for donating to provide for those in dire need via the Armenia Fund," the group said in a note on their website. "Because of you, we will be able to help displaced civilians, young and old, who are affected by the hideous war crimes inflicted upon Artsakh by Azerbaijan and Turkey."

Watch a recent interview with the band about the cause below.

System of a Down, "Speaking Out for Artsakh" Band Interview