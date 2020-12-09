We've seen Metallica's music used in a variety of ways over the years, but you might be hard pressed to find such a graceful usage as this one. Team USA Ice Dancers Oona and Gage Brown recently found some open ice time to shoot video of this visually and physically stunning routine set to the music of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters."

Technically, the music used is a medley of versions of the song utilizing Metallica's original but adding in elements from covers by Marlisa Punzalan and Los Ultimos Romanticos, bringing in a few different instruments to the overall arrangement.

The video was captured by On Ice Perspectives, who reveal that the sibling ice dancers performed their routine at 6:45 in the morning over Thanksgiving weekend at New York's Bryant Park Winter Village ice rink. The shoot was also helped in part by supporters contributing to a Patreon account to help offset the costs.

The Browns were U.S. junior pewter medalists in 2019 and U.S. junior bronze medalists in 2020. As Oona and Gage continue their efforts for Team USA, you can help contribute to their Dance Fund at this location and check out a further interview with the siblings here.

"Nothing Else Matters" initially appeared on Metallica's iconic self-titled black album. It was the third single from the 1991 release, hitting No. 11 on the Mainstream Rock chart and crossing over to hit No. 34 on Billboard's Hot 100 Singles. The track has been certified gold by the RIAA.

Team USA Ice Dancers Oona + Gage Brown Perform to "Nothing Else Matters"