‘Terrifier 2′ Box Office Jumps 84 Percent After Reports of Viewers Vomiting, Passing Out

The harrowing new horror movie Terrifier 2 just saw its box office receipts rise a whopping 84 percent following reports earlier this month that moviegoers were vomiting and passing out from watching the film. Evidently, horror moviegoers really want that gore.

Have you seen Terrifier 2 yet?

On Sunday (Oct. 23), the horror movie website Bloody Disgusting reported the 84-percent jump in Terrifier 2 box office receipts. The film had already made an estimated $1.8 million two weeks after its Oct. 6 theatrical release.

As evidenced by PopCrush on Oct. 15, accounts from around social media suggested that numerous moviegoers across the U.S. were getting sick and even fainting in theaters due to Terrifier 2's intensely graphic and disturbing nature. (2016's Terrifier is also highly gory and unsettling.) At some theater locations, the staff reportedly offered barf bags to those who purchased a Terrifier 2 ticket.

Despite that, the indie horror film reached the Top 10 at the box office and took in $1.3 million in its first week, despite costing under $250,000 to produce. Now, thanks to apparent viewer FOMO, it's gotten a big boost even beyond that.

Writer-director Damien Leone spoke with Entertainment Weekly regarding the numerous reports of viewers being disturbed to the point of vomiting due to his gory creation.

"Listen, I would have loved to have a couple of walk-outs, I think that's sort of a badge of honor because it is an intense movie," he said. "I don't want people fainting, getting hurt during the movie. But it's surreal. Here's the thing, it's called Terrifier 2, you should probably see Terrifier 1 before you jump into this one."

Resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County to terrorize a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

Terrifier 2 Trailer