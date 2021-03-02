Texas Will Allow Full Capacity Concerts, Lifts Mask Mandate

How soon before we see full capacity maskless concerts? Texas governor Greg Abbott just issued an executive order starting next Wednesday (March 10) that could allow for full capacity and maskless concerts to return. However, he has left it in the hands of businesses to determine safety measures moving forward.

Abbott revealed the news Tuesday (March 2), stating that as of next Wednesday the state will lift all mask mandates and allow for the increased capacity of all businesses.

"With the medical advancements in vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus," stated Abbott. "We must do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent."

He cautioned, "Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed."

"Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed. Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year," he continued. "Instead it is a reminder that each person has a role in play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With the executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny."

Though Abbott has revealed that businesses are allowed to reopen at 100 percent capacity with mask mandates lifted, it has not been revealed as of yet how Texas concert venues will proceed moving forward. Abbott's words of caution could signify that venues will at least consider maintaining some safety measures when reopening for large gathering events, but now the decisions to do so lay in their hands.

The full statement issued by Abbott can be viewed in the tweet below: