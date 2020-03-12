The Killers are one step closer to a new album. The band just released the new song "Caution," announced the title and release date of their sixth studio album and rolled out a bunch of tour dates as well.

The upbeat "Caution" is a catchy little track with a guest guitar solo from Lindsey Buckingham and there's a visualizer clip for the song in the player below. It's featured on the forthcoming Imploding the Magic album, which is now locked in for a May 29 street date via Island Records. If you want to pick up the new song, head here.

The band worked closely with producers Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of the band Foxygen, recording in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Park City, Utah. The album also features guest turns from Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, the War on Drugs' Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills and Lucius.

In addition to the new song and album info, the band has added a number of dates to their U.K. and Europe tour this summer. Meanwhile, tickets for their U.S. and Canadian shows go on sale on Friday (March 20) at 10AM local time. Each ticket purchased for the U.S. shows will come with a CD copy of Imploding the Mirage. Head here for ticketing info and see the dates below.

The group also offered an update on their social media stating that they are monitoring the current coronavirus situation. Their statement can be read below:

The Killers, "Caution"

The Killers, Imploding the Mirage Artwork

Island

The Killers 2020 Tour Dates

May 26 - DONCASTER, UK @ KEEPMOAT STADIUM **

May 28 - FALKIRK, SCOTLAND, UK @ THE FALKIRK STADIUM ** SOLD OUT

May 30 - MANCHESTER, UK @ EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD, UK ** SOLD OUT

June 1 - NORWICH, UK @ CARROW ROAD STADIUM, UK ** SOLD OUT

June 3 - SOUTHAMPTON, UK @ ST MARY’S STADIUM, UK ** SOLD OUT

June 5 - LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM, UK ^^

June 6 - LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM, UK ^^ SOLD OUT

June 9 - BRISTOL, UK @ ASHTON GATE STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

June 11 - COVENTRY, UK @ RICOH STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

June 13 - MIDDLESBROUGH, UK @ RIVERSIDE STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

June 16 - DUBLIN, IRELAND @ MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^ SOLD OUT

June 17 - DUBLIN, IRELAND @ MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^ SOLD OUT

June 19 - SCHEESSEL, GERMANY @ HURRICANE FESTIVAL

June 20 - NEUHAUSEN, GERMANY @ SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL

June 21 - WERCHTER, BELGIUM @ TW CLASSIC

June 23 - ZAGREB, CROATIA @ INMUSIC FESTIVAL

June 27 - STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN @ LOLLAPALOOZA (STOCKHOLM)

July 6 - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS @ ZIGGO DOME &&

July 7 - BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE @ LA SEINE MUSICALE &&

July 9 - MADRID, SPAIN @ MAD COOL FESTIVAL

July 10 - BILBAO, SPAIN @ BILBAO BBK LIVE FESTIVAL

July 12 - MILAN, ITALY @ MILANO SUMMER FESTIVAL

July 14 - VIENNA, AUSTRIA @ STADTHALLE

July 16 - OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC @ COLOURS OF OSTRAVA FESTIVAL

July 18 - MOSCOW, RUSSIA @ PARK LIVE FESTIVAL

Aug. 18 - DENVER, Colo. @ PEPSI CENTER ++

Aug. 19 - SALT LAKE CITY, Utah @ VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA ++

Aug. 21 - VANCOUVER, British Columbia @ ROGERS ARENA ++

Aug. 22 - GEORGE, Wash. @ GORGE AMPHITHEATRE ++

Aug. 23 - PORTLAND, Ore. @ MODA CENTER ++

Aug. 25 - SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. @ CHASE CENTER ++

Aug. 26 - SAN DIEGO, Calif. @ PECHANGA ARENA ++

Aug. 28 - LAS VEGAS, Nev. @ MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA ++

Aug. 29 - LOS ANGELES, Calif. @ BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM ++

Aug. 30 - PHOENIX, Ariz. @ GILA RIVER ARENA ++

Sept. 10 - HOUSTON, Texas @ TOYOTA CENTER ++

Sept. 11 - FORT WORTH, Texas @ DICKIES ARENA ++

Sept. 12 - AUSTIN, Texas @ FRANK ERWIN CENTER ++

Sept. 15 - MIAMI, Fla. @ AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA ++

Sept. 16 - ORLANDO, Fla. @ AMWAY CENTER ++

Sept. 18 - ATLANTA, Ga. @ STATE FARM ARENA ++

Sept. 19 - NASHVILLE, Tenn. @ BRIDGESTONE ARENA ++

Sept. 20 - ST. LOUIS, Mo. @ CHAIFETZ ARENA ++

Sept. 22 - ST. PAUL, Minn. @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER ++

Sept. 23 - CHICAGO, Ill. @ UNITED CENTER ++

Sept. 25 - TORONTO, Ontario @ SCOTIABANK ARENA ++

Sept. 26 - MONTREAL, Quebec @ BELL CENTRE ++

Sept. 27 - VERONA, N.Y. @ TURNING STONE EVENT CENTER ++

Sept. 29 - PHILADELPHIA, Pa. @ WELLS FARGO CENTER ++

Oct. 1 - NEW YORK, N.Y. @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ++

Oct. 2 - NEW YORK, N.Y. @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ++

Oct. 3 - WASHINGTON, D.C. @ CAPITAL ONE ARENA ++

Oct. 5 - BOSTON, Mass. @ TD GARDEN ++

Oct. 6 - UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. @ BRYCE JORDAN CENTER ++

Oct. 8 - PITTSBURGH, Pa. @ PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER ++

Oct. 9 - CLEVELAND, Ohio @ ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE ++

Oct. 10 - DETROIT, Mich. @ LITTLE CAESARS ARENA ++

Nov. 11 - BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA @ BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

Nov. 14 - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA @ QUDOS BANK ARENA

Nov. 18 - PERTH, AUSTRALIA @ RAC ARENA

Nov. 21 - MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA @ AAMI PARK

Nov. 29 - MEXICO CITY, MEXICO @ FORO SOL

Dec. 1 - MONTERREY, MEXICO @ ARENA MONTERREY

Dec. 2 - MONTERREY, MEXICO @ ARENA MONTERREY

Dec. 4 - ZAPOPAN, MEXICO @ ESTADIO 3 DE MARZO

Support information: The Killers will be joined by the following special guests -- Blossoms (dates marked **), Sam Fender (dates marked ^^) and Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##) in the UK; Johnny Marr (dates marked ++) in the U.S. and Canada; Orville Peck supports on select dates in Europe (marked with &&).