The Strokes Announce New Album at New Year’s Eve Show

It looks like the Strokes will release a new album in 2020, which would make it their first since 2013’s Comedown Machine. Vocalist Julian Casablancas announced the record on New Year’s Eve at the band’s headlining gig at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The Strokes mostly laid low throughout the 2010s, playing just over 30 shows since 2012. The band also released two albums last decade — 2011’s Angles and 2013’s Comedown Machine — but they chose not to perform any of their 2010s material at their final show of the decade.

Fans in Brooklyn actually began to chant for Angles, to which Casablancas responded, “I don’t remember Angles. What’s Angles? [Laughs] I don’t wanna do a song from Angles.”

“What about a new song?” the singer asked fans. “Yeah, we’ve got a new album coming out soon! Surprise! 2020, here we come. The 2010s, whatever the fuck they’re called, we took ‘em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back. If you really love someone, you’ll be frozen with them. You know what? I don’t know what I say generally, and I ramble a lot, but I love you guys, and it’s a real honor to share the stage and this night with you guys.”

The new song the Strokes debuted is called “Ode to the Mets,” perhaps paying tribute to one of their hometown baseball teams. Take a listen to the song below and stay tuned for more updates on the Strokes’ sixth studio album.