Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder surprised the audience at The Strokes' Seattle show on Wednesday (Aug. 3) when the grunge figurehead came onstage and joined the garage rockers for a song.

Helping out on the tune "Juicebox," Vedder and The Strokes' Julian Casablancas traded off singing the 2005 single from The Strokes' third studio album, First Impressions of Earth.

And it's not the first time Vedder and Casablancas have gotten together onstage. The Strokes singer accompanied Pearl Jam for a performance of their 1995 Vitalogy single "Not for You" at a 2011 show in East Troy, Wisconsin. That moment is pictured above.

On Wednesday, however, both artists' evinced a further decade of rock experience when Vedder assisted in belting The Stokes cut just three songs into their set at T-Mobile Park.

Below, watch fan-captured video from the live collaboration. Then, see The Strokes' original music video for "Juicebox." The Strokes' upcoming tour dates are underneath; they're touring the U.S. with the Red Hot Chili Peppers through September.

The Strokes + Eddie Vedder, "Juicebox" (Live - Aug 3, 2022)

The Strokes, "Juicebox" (Music Video)

Red Hot Chili Peppers + The Strokes Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

Aug. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Aug. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

Aug. 17 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Solider Field

Aug. 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 30 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 1 – Charlotte, N.C. @ B of A Stadium

Sept. 3 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 8 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Sept. 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

Sept. 18 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field