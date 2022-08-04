Watch Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Join The Strokes Onstage in Seattle
Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder surprised the audience at The Strokes' Seattle show on Wednesday (Aug. 3) when the grunge figurehead came onstage and joined the garage rockers for a song.
Helping out on the tune "Juicebox," Vedder and The Strokes' Julian Casablancas traded off singing the 2005 single from The Strokes' third studio album, First Impressions of Earth.
And it's not the first time Vedder and Casablancas have gotten together onstage. The Strokes singer accompanied Pearl Jam for a performance of their 1995 Vitalogy single "Not for You" at a 2011 show in East Troy, Wisconsin. That moment is pictured above.
On Wednesday, however, both artists' evinced a further decade of rock experience when Vedder assisted in belting The Stokes cut just three songs into their set at T-Mobile Park.
Below, watch fan-captured video from the live collaboration. Then, see The Strokes' original music video for "Juicebox." The Strokes' upcoming tour dates are underneath; they're touring the U.S. with the Red Hot Chili Peppers through September.
The Strokes + Eddie Vedder, "Juicebox" (Live - Aug 3, 2022)
The Strokes, "Juicebox" (Music Video)
Red Hot Chili Peppers + The Strokes Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
Aug. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
Aug. 17 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Solider Field
Aug. 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 30 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 1 – Charlotte, N.C. @ B of A Stadium
Sept. 3 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 8 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Sept. 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium
Sept. 18 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field