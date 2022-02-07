The Who Announce Spring + Fall 2022 Tour Dates

After being sidelined by the pandemic, rock legends The Who will get back out on the road this year on a spring U.S. tour followed by a second leg in the fall that includes one stop in Canada.

Dubbed 'The Who Hits Back!' tour, each run finds the band teaming up once again with an orchestra each night.

Eager to hit the stage again, Roger Daltrey said of the upcoming runs, "Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together - the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got."

The spring tour stretches from April 22 through May 28 and the fall jaunt will span Oct. 2 through Nov. 5 and the complete list of stops can be seen directly below. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 11 at 10AM local time at this location.

American Express Card Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early in select markets from Feb. 7 at 10AM local time through Feb. 10 at 10PM local time. Members of The Who's fan club, meanwhile, will have early access from Feb. 9 at 10AM local time through Feb. 10 at 10PM local time.

The Who — Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

April 22 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

April 24 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 27 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

April 30 — New Orleans, La. @ New Orleans Jazz Festival*

May 03 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

May 05 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

May 08 — The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 10 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

May 13 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

May 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ TQL Stadium

May 18 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

May 20 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Wells Fargo Center

May 23 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

May 26 — New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

May 28 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center of the Arts

The Who — Fall 2022 U.S. + Canada Tour Dates

Oct. 02 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 04 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 07 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 09 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 14 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 20 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 22 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 26 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 28 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Nov. 01 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 04 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Nov. 05 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM