Them Evils Drop Driving New Song ‘Remember My Name’

Sometimes you need an extra kick to put you on the right path, and Them Evils are here to uplift with their driving new single "Remember My Name."

The track pays a nod to experience earned through hard work and dedication, with a catchy sound that will definitely get you moving. In addition to the single release, the band has also issued a new video directed by Justin Brunner along with the track that centers on a fighter doing his best to provide for a loved one, putting his all into reaching his goal.

The new song also allowed the band to expand their horizons a bit. Singer-guitarist Jordan Griffin says, “’Remember My Name’ is an extremely experimental song for Them Evils. We’ve never written anything this soft, heavy or catchy and jammed it into one song. When we wrote the song with Brian Howes and Jason Van Poederooyen, there was no doubt that the song would turn out like this. With the help of Jim Kaufman, he took what we were imagining and turned it into a sonic piece that we are all extremely proud of.”

If you like what you hear, the track will arrive digitally this Friday (Oct. 1) and you can pre-save it here.

At present, "Remember My Name" is serving as a stand-alone single, following on the heels of "Where Ya Gonna Crash Tonight?" and "OVRDRVE" that have been released over the pandemic affected past year and a half.

Them Evils, "Remember My Name"