‘There’s No Radiohead at the Moment,’ Says Guitarist Ed O’Brien

Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien says that "there's no Radiohead at the moment." In his recent interview with Shaun Keaveny from The Line-Up Podcast, the guitarist revealed that the future of the band is currently up in the air.

When O'Brien was asked if the band would eventually get back together his response was, "It might happen, but the other thing is...it might not. And does that matter?" The guitarist says Radiohead are "not going to be one of those bands that gets together for the big payday."

"The thing with Radiohead, we could do something in a couple of years. We might not," he continued. "But I think what it has to be, it has to be five people going, 'I really want to do this again with you.' And I think at the moment, because we've done it for so long, we're all reaching out and having different experiences. And that should be allowed, and that should be encouraged."

Radiohead haven't released new music since 2016 and their last tour was in 2018. O'Brien has another solo album coming out this year while Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood recently released their debut album with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner as The Smile.

Although O'Brien isn't 100 percent sure that the band will make more music together, he's still hopeful. "We love one another. We're brothers. We probably will play together. It could be that it doesn't happen. I'm sure it will do. I'm almost certain that it will do. But you've got to also be able to be fine with it not happening again," he explained.