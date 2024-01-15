Thrash Fans Name Bands to Listen to Aside From the ‘Big 4′

If you've ever wanted to get into a new style of music, you know it can be overwhelming figuring out where to start. Reddit is a good platform for those looking for advice, as metalheads often ask others for recommendations on which bands to check out. In a new post, thrash fans named some bands to listen to aside from the "Big 4" for those looking to get into it.

Generally speaking, listening to Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax could be a good way to see if thrash is appealing to you, but there are so many other bands beyond the Big 4 to delve into. In a post on the Thrash Metal subreddit, someone asked to be converted to a thrash fan.

"I am looking to check out more thrash. I’m a big fan of death and black metal from the late '80s and early '90s so I’m hoping for some recommendations that might ease me in based off that," they wrote in the description.

"I’m familiar with Metallica and Slayer, and don’t have strong feelings about them. Not really into what Megadeth I’ve heard. I realized I’m saying I don’t care for some of the big bands, but feel like there is thrash out there for me anyway because I’ve heard and enjoyed stuff like Vektor and Morbid Saint. Looking for recommendations of cult favorites, classics, and maybe some modern bands that rip."

Though the individual didn't mention Anthrax, it's safe to say that they weren't exactly blown away by Metallica, Slayer or Megadeth. So, fellow metalheads responded in the comments with which other thrash groups they enjoy.

The first comment listed Exodus, Sepultura and Stormtroopers of Death, and several others seemed to support those recommendations. Kreator, Death Angel, Power Trip, Spirit World, Sacred Reich, Testament and Annihilator were some other bands mentioned in top comments.

Some debated over Pantera being relevant to thrash after they were mentioned, with someone writing, "Pantera is about as thrash as Lamb of God (which isn't)."

READ MORE: The Best Thrash Metal Album of Each Year Since 1983

Another metalhead suggested that the individual who wrote the post may be more interested in "the more extreme stuff," so they listed albums by Demolition Hammer, Sadus, Kreator, Solstice and Hypnosia. Someone else added another group of bands to that commented, including Ripping Corpse, Deceased, Death, Possessed and Vader.

Anyone who reads all of the comments will surely be occupied for quite some time if they check out all of the bands that were mentioned. Who knows, maybe you'll discover something new that you wouldn't have heard about otherwise. See the full discussion by clicking the Reddit post below.

Happy listening!