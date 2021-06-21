Thrice will be back on tour when the fall months arrive. The veteran California rockers have booked a solid tour package that includes support from Touche Amore and Self Defense Family with Sparta and At the Drive In vet Jim Ward joining the run during the swing's Texas dates.

To say the least, Thrice are excited to return to touring after a pandemic-imposted year off the road. “The sense of community and pure exhilaration of live music is something we’ve missed dearly over the past year and a half, so we’re beyond excited to get back on the road and play shows again,” says drummer Riley Breckenridge. “Sharing the stage with two incredible bands in Touché Amoré and Self Defense Family is an honor and a thrill, and having an opportunity to help fill the void we’ve all felt recently is something we’re truly grateful for.”

The run kicks off Sept. 24 in Houston, Texas with dates booked through an Oct. 30 finale near the band's home base of Anaheim, California. See all of the stops listed below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Thursday (June 24) at 12 noon local time, though members of the band's Alliance fan club have pre-sale access now at this location. Head to the band's website for additional ticketing info.

Thrice last released the album Palms in 2018, with a Deeper Wells EP following a year later.

Thrice + Special Guests Touché Amoré, Jim Ward*, and Self Defense Family

Big Picture Media

Sept. 24 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse*

Sept. 25 – Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey*

Sept. 26 – Austin, Texas @ Emos*

Sept. 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade - Heaven

Sept. 29 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery

Oct. 1 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 2 – St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live!

Oct. 4 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 5 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Oct. 7 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Oct. 8 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Oct. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 10 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Oct. 12 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 13 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Oct. 15 – Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrews Hall

Oct. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

Oct. 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord

Oct. 18 – Sauget, Ill. @ Pops

Oct. 20 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden

Oct. 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union

Oct. 23 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

Oct. 24 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Oct. 26 – Berkley, Calif. @ UC Theater

Oct. 27 – San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park

Oct. 28 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee

Oct. 29 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct. 30 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues