Mastodon, Thrice + More to Lead 2022 Furnace Fest Lineup

If you thought the tease of bands earlier this year was good, just wait until you see what all Furnace Fest has in store for you this year. A finalized lineup (minus a still-to-be-named headliner) has been revealed, with Mastodon and Thrice among the headliners for the three-day music festival.

The festival will be held at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama the weekend of Sept. 23-25. On opening night, fans will get Thrice in the headlining spot revisiting their 2002 album The Illusion of Safety in full. Other Friday (Sept. 23) featured performers include New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Midtown, Shadows Fall, Quicksand and more.

Saturday (Sept. 24) has the still-to-be-named headliner playing alongside Manchester Orchestra, The Ghost Inside, Elliott (who reunited for this performance), Blindside playing the Silence album, Poison the Well and more.

And Sunday (Sept. 25) closes out with the might Mastodon playing after Descendents, The Story So Far, In Flames, American Nightmare, Avail, Four Year Strong playing Enemy of the World and more.

“Furnace Fest took a 17-year nap before a group of us banded together with hopes of a one-time reunion,” the Furnace Fest team shares. “After countless difficulties (like a global pandemic and rescheduling three times) the ‘one-time resurrection’ went so well that we knew it was only fair to share the experience again. We’re beyond excited to share this lineup and are thrilled to welcome 90 total bands on four stages in one, if not the, most unique venues on the planet. To us, Furnace Fest isn’t a festival. This is a family reunion of the most epic kind.”

See the full lineup below and get your ticketing info via the Furnace Fest website.

