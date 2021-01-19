Singing Parrot Tackles Guns N’ Roses, Van Halen + More Rock Songs

Parrots are honestly one of the most intriguing animals on the planet. Their ability to recreate sounds that they hear is impeccable. Tico, a green parrot on YouTube, is probably the coolest one out there though, because he has videos singing along to Guns N' Roses, Van Halen and more.

YouTuber Frank Maglio first uploaded his duet with Tico around eight months ago, which was about two months into the pandemic. Makes sense, huh? The video depicts Maglio playing Led Zeppelin's iconic "Stairway to Heaven," with Tico singing along.

The video has just under 80,000 views, so Maglio must've known he was onto something. Since then, the duet have performed other legendary hits, including Guns N' Roses' "Patience," Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love" and "Unchained," Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive," the Rolling Stones' "Brown Sugar" and "Gimme Shelter," the Black Crowes' "She Talks to Angels" and more.

We do have to add that "Patience" is the perfect song for a bird to whistle along to, but the singing takes it to a whole new level. Tico's got quite the range and power in those pipes. Check out some of the videos below.

Frank Maglio + Tico the Parrot - "Patience"

Frank Maglio + Tico the Parrot - "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love"

Frank Maglio + Tico the Parrot - "Stairway to Heaven"