TikTok sensation Zaria donned a Metallica T-shirt earlier this week in a couple of clips she shared on the trendy video-sharing social networking service. Subsequently, some TikTok commenters started giving her guff for rockin' Metallica merch, and that's when things got real.

Because even though Zaria's a singer with over 100,000 TikTok followers, she still got the requisite surly dig from reply guys: "Name three Metallica songs." What they likely didn't know, however, is that the musician whose musical forte is usually in R&B and soul can also shred on guitar.

Watch her video responses below.

"Ok, so, the other day, I posted this video of me in a Metallica shirt," Zaria explains. "And people were like, 'Name three Metallica songs. I bet you don't even like Metallica.' So my response to you guys is, like, really? Only three? Only three songs? How 'bout I play 'em on guitar for you."

From there, she busts out parts of three Metallica songs on guitar: "Master of Puppets," "Enter Sandman" and "One." Talk about an own on rude commenters! Not only does Zaria know her way around the Metallica catalog, but she also knows her way around a six-string when it comes to playing metal.

Yet even that wasn't enough for some reply guys. In two more TikTok videos, Zaria further tried to convince unbelieving commenters of her Metallica fandom. One didn't think she could play the full guitar solo from "One," another dared her to play Master of Puppets' blistering opening track "Battery."

She acquiesced to both requests in impressive fashion.

After all was said and done, Zaria passed the show-you-know-Metallica test with flying colors — even though she shouldn't have to prove her Metallica knowledge to a group of doubtful social media users. Still, we commend the singer and TikTok star for her excellent Metallica guitar chops!

It just goes to show that you can't judge a book by its cover. And you definitely can't assess an individual's entire music taste only by the classic rock or metal tee they're wearing.