TikTok Star Zaria, Destroyer of Metallica Trolls, Plays Her Favorite Riffs

Toward the end of 2020, TikTok star Zaria saw her fame skyrocket after an absolute takedown of online trolls who called her out for wearing a Metallica shirt. Though she's gotten plenty of attention as a singer online, those questioning her metal cred got a lesson they won't soon forget, and now, Zaria joins us fpr this edition of Gear Factor.

In this episode, we're digging a little deeper with this emerging talent to learn a bit of her musical background. Zaria tells us that her first recognition of Metallica came in fifth grade when a teacher showed her a version of "Enter Sandman" put to footage of the Virginia Hokies team. "I just remember hearing the [open] and my little ears just perked up and I thought this is the best thing I’ve ever heard in my life," says Zaria.

"Slowly, from eighth grade, I just became more and more interested in it, and I think by ninth grade, literally the whole year, I only listened to Metallica and that is not a joke,” she explains. You can check out her skills below as she rips through "Enter Sandman," "Creeping Death" and "Master of Puppets."

Zaria also cites Megadeth as an early favorite as she was learning to play. She calls one "Holy Wars" riff underrated before singling out Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" as the second lead she learned to play.

During the chat, Zaria also served up a vital few tips, showcasing how she eventually got past her early struggles with vibrato.

You can check out Zaria's own Sully '71 Starling right here. “I’ve never connected with an instrument faster than I did with my Sully ‘71," she explains. "The tone is in-your-face and the playability inspires me to explore. I’m excited to represent Sully Guitars as I take my music in a new direction.”

To see more of Zaria's well-rounded musical stylings and playing, be sure to follow her on TikTok and Instagram. Watch Zaria's full Gear Factor episode below.

