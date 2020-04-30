16 Times Axl Rose Directly Called People Out on Twitter

Axl Rose is no stranger to confrontation. Throughout his years as the frontman for Guns N' Roses, he's developed a reputation as a guy not to be messed with.

After all, he did have many public feuds over the years with other celebrities such as David Bowie, Motley Crue's Vince Neil, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and even fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger.

Though the vocalist has taken a lower profile in recent years, that doesn't mean he's lost his fire. He still has no problem mouthing off about people on his Twitter account — especially politicians — earning him the nickname "woke Axl" from his followers.

Despite the passion in his rants, Rose generally incorporates a bit of humor into his shots as well. Scroll through the gallery below to see 16 times he directly called people out on Twitter.