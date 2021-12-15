Tom Keifer Books 2022 Tour With L.A. Guns + Faster Pussycat

Tom Keifer is fired up to tour for 2022 and he's bringing along some veteran bands to provide support. L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat will join the #keiferband when they hit the road next summer for what they've dubbed the "Sonic Slam" tour.

Tom Keifer says, “#keiferband is amped for the ‘Sonic Slam’ 2022 tour with our friends L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat! Get ready for a 100 percent live, raucous, loud and slammin’ rock show. Looking forward to seeing everyone in 2022.”

L.A. Guns’ Tracii Guns agrees, "I’m excited L.A. Guns will be heading out on the road with Tom Keifer. We are really looking forward to touring again.”

Faster Pussycat’s Taime Downe adds, "Faster Pussycat has toured with Tom’s band and L.A. Guns before, but never all of us together. The shows were always amazing, and you can expect the same this summer. There’s going to be three decades of friendship and great music all under one roof, ‘Sonic Slam’ is going to be a blast!”

Keifer will get a warm-up of sorts playing a festival show on May 7 in Columbia, Md. before he and his band kick off the run with L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat on June 1. All dates, cities and venues are listed at the bottom of this post and you can head over to Keifer's website and register to be notified when ticketing information on the shows is officially posted.

Having initially made his name as the frontman for Cinderella, Keifer has enjoyed a well-received second act over the last decade with the new solo albums The Way Life Goes and Rise. The latter album, released in the fall of 2019 prior to the early 2020 pandemic, is the focus as Keifer and his band return to the road to give the record its due in the live setting.

As for L.A. Guns, they'll be promoting The Devil You Know album that arrived just last month, while '80s faves Faster Pussycat have been cranking out new music again with the songs "Nola" and a cover of Johnny Thunders' "Pirate Love" already arriving over this past year.

Tom Keifer / L.A. Guns / Faster Pussycat 2022 Tour Dates

May 7 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (Festival show, Keifer only)

June 1 - Liverpool, N.Y. @ Sharkey's Bar & Grill

June 3 - Middletown, N.Y. @ Orange County Fair Speedway

June 4 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

June 9 - Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall

June 10 - Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn's Peak

June 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Palace Theatre

June 16 - Akron, Ohio @ Akron Civic Theatre

June 17 - St. Charles, Mo. @ The Family Arena

June 18 - Harrison, Ohio @ The Blue Note

June 23 - Plano, Texas @ Legacy Hall

June 24 - Cedar Park, Texas @ Haute Spot

June 25 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

July 2 - Hot Springs, Ark. @ Magic Springs Water & Theme Park

July 8 - St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theatre

July 8 - Des Plaines, Ill. @ The Des Plaines Theatre

July 15 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

July 16 - Pickerington, Ohio @ Picktown Palooza