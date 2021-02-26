Tomahawk Get Weird in Rabid New Video for ‘Dog Eat Dog’

Tomahawk are back with their first album since 2013, Tonic Immobility. Featuring members of Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, the Jesus Lizard and Helmet, the experimental band has teamed up with Loudwire to premiere the new video for “Dog Eat Dog.”

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a wild creative streak within Mike Patton. By October, the prolific singer had finished two full albums and was working on his third, though isolation slowed Patton’s superhuman progress down slightly as the months dragged by. With the re-release of Mr. Bungle’s The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo already in the books, it came time for Tomahawk to reappear, with the boys releasing the single “Business Casual” in January.

The video for “Dog Eat Dog” is a brutal one, pitting chained-up humans against each other in the style of a dog fighting ring. Blended in with archival footage of obedient doggies performing tricks, the music video is a perfectly weird visual for the new Tomahawk track.

"Dogs patiently wait, obediently, for humans to snuff each other out…so they can take over the world. Dogs rule!!!!” Mike Patton says, while guitarist Duane Denison adds, “It's a statement about competition, oppression and unity -- served up with a healthy dose of slapstick humor.”

Watch the “Dog Eat Dog” video below.

Tomahawk, "Dog Eat Dog" (Official Video)

Tonic Immobility will be released March 26 via Patton’s own Ipecac Recordings. To pre-order the album and to grab Tonic Immobility bundles, which include limited edition vinyl, click here.