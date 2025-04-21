Multiple Venues Cancel Trapt Shows, Chris Taylor Brown Responds

Trapt are back out on tour playing acoustic shows, but according to singer Chris Taylor Brown, there have been four venues that have backed out of shows due to "cancel culture."

The most recent came during the band's Pittsburgh stop of the tour. Brown shared that after their initial venue canceled, they found an alternate venue, erected their own stage, brought drinks for the audience and managed to put on their own gig.

What Happened With Trapt in Pittsburgh?

In an Instagram posting, the Trapt vocalist revealed the last-minute change.

"It was going to be really hard to do the show. But we decided we’re doing it no matter what. So we got a stage together. We got this venue, called The Building For Arts And Culture. We got some Bud Lights, White Claw, you know, and just everything that our fans are going to need to have a great time with us tonight," said the singer.

Brown revealed that this wasn't a first for the group, noting, "I want to thank all the venues out there — it’s probably about 35 out of like 39 shows that didn’t cave to cancel culture." The singer claims that "trolls" have continued to "lie about things I said five years ago," though he readily admits that a joke he made about statutory rape on social media was wrong.

"I did apologize for that, for my insensitivity, for anybody who was who’s hurt by that," he explains. "But, yeah, we moved on. Our fans have moved on. There’s a few people who haven’t."

See Brown's comments as well as footage from the band's Pittsburgh performance below.

Trapt's Past Backlash

In March 2020, in the early days of the pandemic, Trapt and in particular singer Chris Taylor Brown faced backlash after the singer engaged in what started off as a defense President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and turned into three days of back and forth with numerous Twitter users.

At one point, Slate revealed that over 900 tweets emerged on the thread over a 48-hour period as the discussion devolved into comments on victim mentality and calling out the band's sales numbers and even challenges from other bands.

Further scrutiny came when the band played a concert event that yielded numerous COVID cases and Brown invited members of the Proud Boys to come see the band play live.

In November 2020, Trapt's Facebook and Instagram accounts were both deleted after the accounts were reported for hate speech. Then in December 2020, Trapt's Twitter account was suspended after Brown's comments on sexual encounters between teenage boys and adult women turned heated with social media users. The singer would later claim it was a "joke" and in "bad taste."

After the negativity of 2020, the group has seemingly dialed back some of the divisive social media discussion. Back in March of this year, Brown made note that even with time passing, they were still facing obstacles over his 2020 actions.

"As soon as Trump won last year, the hate has dialed up. Seems Trump haters need an outlet to bare their frustration, sadly. Trapt has not spoken about anything other than music for years now. Again, thank you to our fans for having our backs through it all!," he said on Instagram.

Trapt In 2025

As stated, Trapt are currently in the midst of an acoustic tour. The band will play shows in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maryland this week, with the current leg running through an April 27 finale in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A new leg kicks off May 16 in Newark, Delaware, with shows scheduled through June 8 in Westland, Michigan. There are also a pair of November shows on the books for the band as well. All dates and ticketing information can be found through the Trapt website.