The Most Hilarious Trapt ‘Headstrong’ Parody Has Arrived

Defiler made their return in late 2019 with the track “Canaanite,” but with this new Trapt parody, they’ve truly arrived. In response to Trapt frontman Chris Taylor Brown’s two-week long Twitter meltdown, Defiler recorded a deathcore rendition of “Headstrong” with Weird Al-level lyrics.

Throughout the track, Defiler go from poking fun at Brown flexing his Pandora streaming numbers and boasting about the money he makes, to low attendance at recent Trapt shows and straight-up fellatio. Defiler even gave Loudwire a shout-out!

“Many of us are currently confined to our homes due to Covid-19, so I wanted to record this, and hopefully make a few of you laugh or smile in these trying times,” writes Defiler vocalist Jake Pelzl. “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction, and we do not tolerate bullies or people that spend their free time punching down. Besides, I’m just here for a silly goose time! Love ya.”

In a show of good faith, Defiler even linked to a GoFundMe page for Trapt drummer Mike Smith, whose car was destroyed during the recent tornado in Nashville.

Check out the lyrics to the “Headstrong” parody and listen to the song below.

Defiler, "Headstrong" (Trapt parody)

Circling circling circling your head

Contemplating every tweet you’ve ever sent, now I see your streaming numbers bruh, two million and two point six on Pandora, See you later

���I’ll make what you will make, in a year in a single weekend, bitch”

See inside, this hundred cap venue,

It should be over See you should come see me, chris

Put me on that guestlist Chris Brown, I’ll take you on

Headstrong, get scraped by anyone

Your fifteen minutes are gone

Said you were Headstrong, but you’re wrong

Chris Brown, I’ll take you on

Headstrong? won’t take on anyone

You know that you are wrong and the internet is not where you belong I’ll take your 13 fans away

They don’t, listen to anything but this song anyway Conclusions manifest, your one hit wonders got to be your very best, we know you’re full of shit and that’s alright, playing shows to 40 people every night, that’s forever

You’re blaming local bands, for low attendance, you’re the headliner, that’s your fault

So boast about, 500 cap rooms yeah,

But they’re all empty And I can’t wait til you hit

Me with a cease and desist, pussy FUCK

Hm

Chris Brown, I’ll take you on

I hit you up, Thought you’d take on anyone?

Your ex band mates were not wrong

They’re Headstrong, and you’re a dork

We one live 40 minutes apart

Time and place, pack a lunch, buddy I’m not far

Shoutout to Metalsucks, rockfeed Loudwire spreading the good word about this clown I’ll take your 13 fans away

They don’t, listen to anything but this song anyway Who the fuck, uses pandora anyway? Step to me, chris

And maybe we’ll share a kiss Pants down, I’ll suck you off

Headstrong, I’ll suck off anyone

Drop trou, let’s see that dong

Cause we love, the big dongs

Chris Brown, we’ll take you on

Headstrong, get scraped by anyone

Your fifteen minutes are gone and this is not, where you belong