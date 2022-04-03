Travis Barker, Lenny Kravitz, H.E.R. Perform at 2022 Grammy Awards

Travis Barker, Lenny Kravitz and H.E.R. performed Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way" at the 2022 Grammy Awards. H.E.R. and Kravitz both shredded through the song as though their lives depended on it.

"Are You Gonna Go My Way," which came out in 1993, was the first single released from Kravitz's third studio album of the same name. The track has been covered by many artists throughout the years, including everyone from Metallica to Spice Girl Mel B.

See footage of the performance below.

In addition, H.E.R. also performed renditions of two of her own songs, "Damage," featuring Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and "We Made It," featuring Barker. During the latter, H.E.R. jumped behind a glitter-covered drum kit and demolished a drum solo.

The performance followed Avril Lavigne presenting the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which went to Doja Cat and SZA for "Kiss Me More," and proceeded Keith Urban presenting the award for Record Of The Year, which went to Silk Sonic for "Leave The Door Open."